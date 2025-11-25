Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Finland raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 188,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5%

IVV stock opened at $672.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $705.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $693.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $672.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $640.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.