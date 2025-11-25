Oak Associates Ltd. OH Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 928,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 4.2% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $64,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. CICC Research lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Erste Group Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $12,760,942.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 281,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,887,068.88. This trade represents a 36.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 9,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $748,600.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 33,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,525.88. This trade represents a 22.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,024,627 shares of company stock worth $79,621,482. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

