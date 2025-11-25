Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Stock Price

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE:DEI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.19. 316,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,423. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $250.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 448.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

