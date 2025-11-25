North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Visa Stock Up 0.1%

V opened at $328.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.74. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $598.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

