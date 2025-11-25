Zoetis Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,382 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 120% compared to the typical volume of 2,897 call options.

Zoetis Trading Up 3.9%

ZTS traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.68. 1,699,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis has a one year low of $115.25 and a one year high of $181.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,306,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,326,000 after acquiring an additional 419,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,356,000 after purchasing an additional 95,294 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,032,000 after purchasing an additional 78,508 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $809,491,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.89.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

