Coinbase Wrapped BTC Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $434.95 Million (CBBTC)

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can currently be bought for approximately $86,651.51 or 0.99326915 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a market cap of $6.05 billion and $434.95 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s genesis date was September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 69,818 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped BTC is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 69,627.07211931. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 88,149.67602527 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 283 active market(s) with $454,947,684.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

