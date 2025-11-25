Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0114 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $127.29 million and $3.13 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00001736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00010477 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00004072 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,155,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is blog.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,155,000,000 with 10,784,054,375.95924 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01142199 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $3,404,680.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.