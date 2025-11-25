RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Hits $87,557.13 on Major Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $189.25 million and approximately $3.77 thousand worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $87,557.13 or 1.00365008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,238.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.51 or 0.00598938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00011050 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $500.83 or 0.00574086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.03 or 0.00431034 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00096704 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00015925 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,161 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is rootstock.io/blog. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Bitcoin (rBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate rBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.930055 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Bitcoin is 88,852.22273796 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $8.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.