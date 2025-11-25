Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Insider Gerry Keller Sells 236 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) insider Gerry Keller sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.58, for a total value of $334,784.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,554.22. This represents a 59.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of MTD stock traded up $50.51 on Tuesday, reaching $1,520.65. 91,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,760. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,351.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,265.11. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,525.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,406.50.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

