Software Circle (LON:SFT) Insider Acquires £9,942 in Stock

Software Circle plc (LON:SFT – Get Free Report) insider Iain Brown purchased 41,425 shares of Software Circle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 24 per share, for a total transaction of £9,942.

Software Circle Price Performance

SFT traded down GBX 0.04 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 23.66. The company had a trading volume of 78,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,916. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.29 million, a P/E ratio of -295.75 and a beta of 0.13. Software Circle plc has a 52-week low of GBX 22 and a 52-week high of GBX 32.40.

Software Circle (LON:SFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX (0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Software Circle had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 14.66%.

Software Circle Company Profile

Software Circle plc is a UK based acquirer of vertical market software businesses. Our aim is to help founders find the right exit strategy, without fuss or drama. Continuing operations in an independent, decentralised way. Keeping the entrepreneurial spirit and culture that exists in the businesses we acquire.

