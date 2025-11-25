Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Price

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.10 to $2.60 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HPP. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.90 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $2.75 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research set a $2.40 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.97.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,810. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $715.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 1st. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, November 28th.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $186.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.05 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,453,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,234 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,712,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646,463 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,196,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,627 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 293.6% in the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 10,700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 357.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,686,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

