Verity & Verity LLC Buys 382 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,424 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Bank lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.8% in the second quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 2,082 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16,037.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,331,000 after purchasing an additional 133,108 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.8% in the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 639.7% during the second quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.5% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,041.91. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 168,027 shares of company stock worth $27,818,497 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $162.54 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95. The company has a market cap of $174.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.42 and its 200 day moving average is $160.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.