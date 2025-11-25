DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Melius Research upped their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.40.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,339,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,945,929. The firm has a market cap of $553.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.13. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the sale, the director owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. This trade represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 in the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kampmann Melissa S. raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 11,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in Oracle by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

