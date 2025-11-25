Head to Head Comparison: Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) and FMC (NYSE:FMC)

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) and Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FMC and Edible Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FMC 2.42% 9.36% 3.51% Edible Garden -115.44% -1,078.80% -92.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FMC and Edible Garden, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FMC 2 11 3 0 2.06 Edible Garden 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

FMC presently has a consensus target price of $28.08, suggesting a potential upside of 109.34%. Given FMC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FMC is more favorable than Edible Garden.

FMC has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edible Garden has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of FMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Edible Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of FMC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Edible Garden shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FMC and Edible Garden”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FMC $3.61 billion 0.46 $341.10 million ($4.24) -3.16 Edible Garden $13.86 million 0.44 -$11.05 million ($20.77) -0.06

FMC has higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden. FMC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edible Garden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FMC beats Edible Garden on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The company markets its products through its own sales organization and through alliance partners, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

