Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE: HGV):

11/19/2025 – Hilton Grand Vacations had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – Hilton Grand Vacations is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Hilton Grand Vacations was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2025 – Hilton Grand Vacations had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $62.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Hilton Grand Vacations had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – Hilton Grand Vacations was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

10/23/2025 – Hilton Grand Vacations was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/22/2025 – Hilton Grand Vacations had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Hilton Grand Vacations had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Hilton Grand Vacations had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 46,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $2,194,871.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 801,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,951,578.54. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 30,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,272,111.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,888.70. The trade was a 33.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

