Bank of America Upgrades Novartis (NYSE:NVS) to Buy

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Novartis to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Cfra set a $126.00 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.33.

NYSE NVS opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.70 and its 200-day moving average is $122.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $267.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. Novartis has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $134.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 422,869 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,239,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,376,000 after acquiring an additional 117,952 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,581,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,605,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,658,000 after purchasing an additional 78,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,252 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

