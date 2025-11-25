Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings Sells 2,642 Shares of Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,642 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $251,624.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,088.48. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Roblox Stock Performance
Shares of RBLX opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of -63.34 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.56.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 17.8% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Roblox by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
