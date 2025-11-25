SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Orrstown Financial Services Inc $ORRF

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORRF. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 36.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 370.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $685.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.87. Orrstown Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORRF

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.