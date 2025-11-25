Prudential PLC Takes Position in TELUS Corporation $TU

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,836,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,735,000 after buying an additional 7,840,264 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 1,981,964.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,428,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,799 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,174,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,734 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 22,899,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $328,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,521 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.7% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,553,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $266,146,000 after buying an additional 831,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Price Performance

NYSE:TU opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 5.71%.The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS Corporation will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4184 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.9%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 216.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TU shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on TELUS from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

View Our Latest Report on TELUS

TELUS Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.