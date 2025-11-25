5,368 Shares in Crocs, Inc. $CROX Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 2,659.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,003,000 after buying an additional 1,627,190 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 10,520.0% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 719,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,389,000 after acquiring an additional 712,520 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Crocs by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 880,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,484,000 after acquiring an additional 566,847 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,957,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 43.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,595,000 after acquiring an additional 211,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered Crocs to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Crocs from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.50 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 18,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,066.50. This represents a 19.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Down 1.4%

CROX stock opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $73.21 and a one year high of $122.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.14 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

