Prudential PLC Cuts Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 76.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,146 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 80,125 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,076,202 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,086,507,000 after buying an additional 1,983,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,614,204 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $200,200,000 after acquiring an additional 689,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,047,760 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $100,195,000 after purchasing an additional 809,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050,788 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $62,882,000 after purchasing an additional 309,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $33,582,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.34.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 61.34% and a negative return on equity of 57.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 52,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $869,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,246,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,690,323. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 87,250 shares of company stock worth $1,357,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.