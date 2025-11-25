SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $667,000 Position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $78,967,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $44,073,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $35,060,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $29,298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $61.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 370,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,258,450. The trade was a 0.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $248,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,049,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,306.41. This represents a 0.96% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 7.2%

NYSE:SEI opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $57.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $166.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

