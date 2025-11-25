Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.0% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. TD Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $275.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.92. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $277.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.