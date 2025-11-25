Moody’s Corporation $MCO Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,006,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,360,000 after acquiring an additional 191,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,418,000 after purchasing an additional 69,455 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,568,000 after buying an additional 35,123 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,185,000 after buying an additional 215,551 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,651,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,085,000 after purchasing an additional 60,816 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $520.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $526.00 to $471.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.07.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $478.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $482.41 and a 200-day moving average of $492.03. Moody’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $558,934.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,255,223.90. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,848 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

