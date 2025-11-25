Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 68,025 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 686,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,025 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $301,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $476.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $505.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.03.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

