Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 10,026 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,125,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,560,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,814,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,683 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $197,545,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $190,961,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 296.7% during the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,963,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,571,000 after buying an additional 2,964,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.