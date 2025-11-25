Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.0144. Fifth Street Asset Management shares last traded at $0.0141, with a volume of 38,100 shares.
Fifth Street Asset Management Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
Fifth Street Asset Management Company Profile
Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Street Asset Management
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.