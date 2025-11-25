Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 36,520 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Cornerstone Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,520 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, QTR Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the second quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 95.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $166,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 213,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,472. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares valued at $506,660. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

