PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,533,000 after acquiring an additional 165,554 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 73.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 67,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $4,169,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other news, CIO Vikas Gupta acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.97 per share, for a total transaction of $494,155.00. Following the acquisition, the executive directly owned 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,825.81. This represents a 505.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.14 per share, for a total transaction of $862,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The firm had revenue of $311.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 149.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

