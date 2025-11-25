KBC Group NV Has $64,000 Stock Position in The Western Union Company $WU

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Western Union were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2,225.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Insider Transactions at Western Union

In other news, insider Giovanni Angelini bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 186,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,041.40. This represents a 5.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Union Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of WU opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 18.80%.The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.2%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 41.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WU. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised Western Union from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Western Union from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 price objective on Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Western Union

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.