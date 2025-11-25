ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $79,000 in Butterfly Network, Inc. $BFLY

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 39,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Stock Up 23.8%

BFLY stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $828.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.65. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 90.31%.The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. Butterfly Network has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BFLY shares. Craig Hallum restated a “positive” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Butterfly Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steve Cashman sold 142,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $213,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,181,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,826. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 100,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $309,546.16. Following the sale, the director owned 1,140,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,221.56. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 370,628 shares of company stock worth $848,060 over the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Butterfly Network Profile

(Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

