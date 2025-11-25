KBC Group NV Has $66,000 Stock Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. $SYBT

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,389,000 after buying an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,496.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 109,382 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of SYBT opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.66. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $83.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.03.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 24.50%.The firm had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 2,162 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $180,137.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,939,569.44. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Hardy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.53 per share, for a total transaction of $133,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,060. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

