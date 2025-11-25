CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 9,966 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $29,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 55.2% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYB. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of LYB stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.87. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.99.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.1%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently -146.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley bought 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $246,593.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,489.28. The trade was a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

