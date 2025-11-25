ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 11,928 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. $NUVB

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUVB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 17.0% during the first quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 45,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 17.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 47,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nuvation Bio had a negative net margin of 813.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NUVB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, October 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Nuvation Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nuvation Bio

Insider Activity at Nuvation Bio

In other Nuvation Bio news, insider Dongfang Liu sold 15,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,800. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Hattersley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $797,800 in the last ninety days. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.