Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Corey Thomas Buys 14,500 Shares

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) CEO Corey Thomas bought 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $200,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,812.12. This represents a 2.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $44.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.83 million, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 149.12% and a net margin of 3.41%.The company had revenue of $217.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.090 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 12.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,144,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,453,000 after purchasing an additional 122,217 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 701,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 313,717 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 141,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Rapid7 by 5.7% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 933,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Rapid7 from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

