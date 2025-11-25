KBC Group NV Has $68,000 Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 92.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 76,667 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,485 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in American Airlines Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,965 shares of the airline’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the airline’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the airline’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 43,365 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

AAL opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The airline reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

