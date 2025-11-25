KBC Group NV Sells 2,787 Shares of Applied Digital Corporation $APLD

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,491,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,819,000 after acquiring an additional 730,978 shares during the period. Situational Awareness LP bought a new position in Applied Digital in the first quarter worth $22,680,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,527 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,869,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 70,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $8,673,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. Applied Digital Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 6.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 111.29%.The business had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Applied Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Applied Digital to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Digital to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Applied Digital from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

In other news, Director Ella G. Benson sold 42,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,502,685.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 69,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,736.80. This represents a 38.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wes Cummins sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $6,104,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,659,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,582,123.54. The trade was a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 823,035 shares of company stock valued at $18,930,179. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

