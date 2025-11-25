PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,906,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,248,000 after purchasing an additional 102,226 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $12,143,000.

NYSE GTLS opened at $203.81 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.60 and a 12 month high of $220.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 248.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GTLS. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.08.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

