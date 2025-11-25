ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Zymeworks Inc. $ZYME

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth about $679,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 272.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 487.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 112,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.48. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

