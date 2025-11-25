Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 202,107 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSH. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 336.5% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,172,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 289,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,343,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $19.00.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

VSH opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.19. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $20.15.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $790.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently -70.18%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.