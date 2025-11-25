PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,688 CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,493,000. Lmdagg L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,030,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth approximately $39,824,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth $34,284,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in CoreWeave by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares during the period.

CoreWeave stock opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CRWV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Melius Research set a $140.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on CoreWeave from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Arete Research raised CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

In other CoreWeave news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 2,231 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $184,169.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,197.25. The trade was a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chen Goldberg sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,247,454.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,401.76. The trade was a 37.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,161,316 shares of company stock worth $4,241,069,389.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

