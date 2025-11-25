Champlain Investment Partners LLC Takes $20.92 Million Position in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 431,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,918,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Ralliant at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter worth $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ralliant during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get Ralliant alerts:

Ralliant Price Performance

Shares of RAL stock opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.15. Ralliant Corporation has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

Ralliant ( NYSE:RAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RAL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ralliant in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ralliant in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ralliant

Ralliant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralliant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralliant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.