Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Insider Leigh of Hurley Sells 65,000 Shares

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) insider Leigh of Hurley sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 71, for a total transaction of £46,150.

LON:MANO opened at GBX 68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.79 million, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.77. Manolete Partners Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 87.68.

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX (1.09) EPS for the quarter. Manolete Partners had a return on equity of 109.76% and a net margin of 180.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manolete Partners Plc will post 4.2845258 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Manolete Partners from GBX 172 to GBX 130 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 130.

Manolete Partners Plc is the UK’s leading insolvency litigation financing company which was founded in 2009 by its Chief Executive, Steven Cooklin, a UK Chartered Accountant.

Manolete finances the pursuit of claims through litigation and alternative dispute resolution to produce optimal returns for the creditors of insolvent companies.

