Brokerages Set General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Target Price at $70.00

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.2727.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $52,825,077.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,162,341.12. This represents a 62.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $1,427,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,547.07. This represents a 66.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,298,064 shares of company stock worth $138,050,080. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,759,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,450,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $444,319,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 146.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012,743 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $640,659,000 after buying an additional 5,830,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $175,889,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53. General Motors has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $72.87.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

