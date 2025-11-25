Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Director Milton Ault III Purchases 17,798 Shares

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III purchased 17,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $68,344.32. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 92,231 shares in the company, valued at $354,167.04. This trade represents a 23.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Up 0.8%

UUU stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95.

Universal Security Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

About Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSE:UUU Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.46% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

