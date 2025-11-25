Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Director Milton Ault III Purchases 17,798 Shares

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III purchased 17,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $68,344.32. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 92,231 shares in the company, valued at $354,167.04. This trade represents a 23.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Universal Security Instruments Trading Up 0.8%
UUU stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95.
Universal Security Instruments Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments
About Universal Security Instruments
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Security Instruments
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.