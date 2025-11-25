Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Alex Gusinov Sells 1,571 Shares of Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,571 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $135,184.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,533.20. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alex Gusinov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 28th, Alex Gusinov sold 4,019 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $360,705.25.

Shares of VICR opened at $87.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87. Vicor Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Vicor had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 target price on shares of Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,625,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 188.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 85,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 80,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 41,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

