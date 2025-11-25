Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 109.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 117,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 13.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.33 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,000. This trade represents a 84.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $1,398,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 108,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,706.25. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,602 shares of company stock worth $2,021,259. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DT. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

