SG Americas Securities LLC Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.01.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.42 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.890 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.