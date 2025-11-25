SG Americas Securities LLC Has $771,000 Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,938 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 310.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Equitable by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,985,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,168,000 after purchasing an additional 615,314 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 3,555.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 21,332 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Stock Up 0.6%

EQH stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.11). Equitable had a positive return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.13%.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,991,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 140,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,932. This trade represents a 20.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $293,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,370.24. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,358 shares of company stock worth $8,760,599. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equitable from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.18.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

