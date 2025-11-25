SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,011 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarendon Private LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $277,637.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,961.32. This represents a 53.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $109.00 price target on Otis Worldwide and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

